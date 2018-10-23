N.L. government releases carbon tax plan

The federal government has accepted Newfoundland and Labrador's plan for carbon pricing, which comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, the provincial government announced Tuesday.

"Our system is based on the principles of maintaining competitiveness for taxation and trade, minimizing the impact on consumers and vulnerable groups, recognizing the considerable cost we are already paying for the Muskrat Falls project to decarbonize electricity and delivering meaningful reductions in greenhouse gas emissions," Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment Andrew Parsons said in a news release.

No carbon tax on home heating fuels for consumers

Under the plan, residents will not be taxed on home heating fuels, as they would have been under the federal plan.

The changes will eliminate the temporary four-cent gasoline tax, replacing it with a federally mandated 4.42-cent carbon tax. The five-cent additional tax on diesel fuel will also be replaced, that one with a 5.37-cent carbon tax. Both of the new carbon taxes equate to $20 per tonne, according to the government news release.

The provincial plan also includes exemptions to the carbon tax for off-grid diesel electricity generation, aviation fuel, inter-provincial marine transportation and municipalities.

Exemptions for some industries

For industry, a performance-based system for offshore and onshore industries will help establish targets for greenhouse gas reductions for large industrial facilities and large-scale electricity generation, the government release said.

There will also be exemptions from carbon tax for agriculture, fishing, forestry, offshore and mineral exploration, and methane gases from venting and fugitive emissions in the oil and gas sector.

The government also pointed to the Muskrat Falls project, saying that renewable electricity consumed in the province will reach 98 per cent when the hydro project reaches full power.

Newfoundland and Labrador will also continue to partner with the federal government to create green jobs and reduce the impact of climate change and climate emissions through initiatives like the Climate Change Action Plan, the release said.

The implementation of the provincial carbon plan is contingent on the implementation of a national carbon pricing system.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador