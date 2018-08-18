Car, Winnebago RV stolen from St. John's car lot in the same week

Aaron Bennett of Full Throttle Rentals said the cars were stolen from the lot in front of Carguys Appearance Centre. (Carguys Appearance Centre/Facebook)

A used car dealership in St. John's had a car and a Winnebago motor home stolen on two different days in the same week, according its owner.

"We've never had any vehicles stolen up until this week," said Aaron Bennett, owner of Full Throttle Rentals on O'Leary Avenue in St. John's.

The dealership has been open for ten years, he said.

On Tuesday night, Bennett said a 2007 Ford Focus went missing. Then, on Friday night, a 35-foot used Winnebago was stolen.

The Winnebago RV was found and suspects have been charged, but the car has yet to be seen, he said.

'Pretty much like a travelling billboard'

Bennett said he got a call just before midnight Friday from someone at Bugden's Taxi, which operates out of the same building, telling him an RV had just been driven off his lot and was headed toward the Avalon Mall.

The Budgen's employee also phoned the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and gave them a full description of the motor home, said Bennett.

"It's pretty much like a travelling billboard," said Bennett.

This Winnebago was stolen from Full Throttle Rentals in St. John's. (Carguys Appearance Centre/Facebook)

It was pulled over six hours later by police in Mount Pearl, he said. An RNC spokesperson confirmed three males were inside the vehicle.

Two of them — a youth, and a 33-year-old — remain in custody and were charged with possessing property obtained by crime and breach of court order. The other, a 37-year-old man, was charged with possessing property obtained by crime and was released.

Bennett said the RV was impounded and that he expects to get it back in a few days. He said he was selling it for $20,000 before Friday's theft. He'll wait and see what condition it's in when he gets it back before deciding what to do with it now.

'An odd colour blue'

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday morning, Bennett showed up to work to find a 2007 Ford Focus missing from his lot. The car, he said, is "an odd colour blue" and he's hoping that will make it more easily noticeable by police.

This 2007 Ford Focus was stolen from Full Throttle Rentals overnight Tuesday. (Carguys Appearance Centre/Facebook)

So far, no luck, he said.

"Still M.I.A. and we're very lucky we got the motor home back, let me tell you."

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador