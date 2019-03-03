Tires apparently slashed on multiple vehicles in St. John's parking lot

A number of drivers were left feeling deflated when they found their car tires seemed to have been slashed some time overnight Saturday in a parking lot near the Delta Hotel in St. John's.

Matthew Lang, a tow truck driver, was in the lot Sunday morning picking up four or five of the at least seven remaining immobilized vehicles. More cars had been towed from the lot earlier that morning and in the night, he said.

Matthew Lang, who works with Tulks Towing, said tow trucks had been in and out of the parking lot throughout the night. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

It's the first time he's ever seen anything like this, he said.

"Not like this, to this extent," he said. "This is very big."

One owner tried to replace the tire on his vehicle himself. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

He said the drivers aren't very happy about what's happened to their ride, but that they're happy to see him arrive to help out.

Fundraiser for Kids Eat Smart going on inside

As the air was leaking out of those tires outside the hotel Saturday night, inside the hotel was a sold-out fundraising gala for the Kids Eat Smart Foundation, a charity that runs breakfast and snack programs in schools across the province.

"Last night we were informed of this incident by the Delta management team," Celina Stoyles wrote to CBC News in an email. "Our team truly feels for anyone who may have been affected by this."

This car was one of many that found themselves a little lower to the ground Sunday morning. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

CBC News has contacted Delta Hotels but has not yet heard back.

A spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said that as of Sunday afternoon, just one person had filed a report about their tires being slashed. Police would not be investigating the single complaint, but if they get more, they may look into it, the spokesperson said.

It wasn't going to be an easy exit from the parking lot for this vehicle on Sunday. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

