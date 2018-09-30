Car smashes through concrete wall of sports centre after police chase

A woman was taken to hospital in St. John's after smashing her car through a sportsplex just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

A CBC News source who was at the scene of the accident said she was being pursued by police before crashing into the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Centre on Crosbie Road in the city's west end area.

The front half of her vehicle went through the outside wall of the building.

According to the source, the woman sustained what were believed to be serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said on Sunday morning that police were unable to comment or provide further details.

