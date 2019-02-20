Car appears to run over supply line at house fire, salt truck called in to clean up
Incident came hours after firefighters union issued warning on the topic
Trucks were called to battle fire and ice Wednesday afternoon after a car appeared to run over a water supply line used by firefighters attacking a house fire.
The incident caused a rupture and released a huge plume of water into the air and all over the road.
Firefighters are working to knock out some smoke coming from the basement of this home on Baccalieu Street, off Neptune Road. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/VqnQqtUAPs">pic.twitter.com/VqnQqtUAPs</a>—@ryancookeNL
Members of the St. John's Regional Fire Department were originally called to Baccalieu Street at around 3 p.m. to take care of smoke seen billowing from a basement.
After they fought back the smoke, firefighters could be seen sprinting towards a fire hydrant on the corner of Baccalieu and Old Pennywell Road. Water was spraying high into the air.
We posted earlier this morning about driving over fire hose and not hours later someone from the public did and burst a hose line. Please everyone pay attention and use common sense. " Never drive over our fire hose" <a href="https://t.co/SIWA9ksB3h">https://t.co/SIWA9ksB3h</a>—@IAFFLocal1075
With temperatures well below -10 C, and the island hunkering down under an extreme cold warning, the water began to freeze fast. Firefighters called in a City of St. John's salt truck to help with the slush and ice.
The local firefighters union had posted a warning about driving over fire hoses earlier in the morning.
"And not hours later, someone from the public did and burst a hose line," a second tweet read. "Please everyone, pay attention and use common sense. Never drive over our fire hose."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.