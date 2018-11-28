Car drives into pool of water in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

Nobody is injured after a car drove into a large pool of water in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Wednesday night.

The car was on a dirt road and was accidentally driven into an area where water tends to pool and became stuck, according to Fred Hollett, chief of the town's fire department.

The two occupants of the vehicle were unharmed and waited in the car for help to arrive, he said.

Traffic is moving again at the intersection of Old Broad Cove and Portugal Cove Roads. A vehicle that got stuck in water has been removed. The two occupants were not injured. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltrafffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltrafffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/5OPPHl8VHp">pic.twitter.com/5OPPHl8VHp</a> —@Fred_Hutton

The vehicle rescue slowed traffic at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Old Broad Cove Road, but cars were travelling freely again after the vehicle was lifted safely onto a tow truck and taken away around 8:30 p.m.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador