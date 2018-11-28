Skip to Main Content
Car drives into pool of water in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's
Two people were in the vehicle and neither were hurt, according to the town's fire chief.

Nobody was hurt after this car drove into a large pool of water in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Nobody is injured after a car drove into a large pool of water in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Wednesday night.

The car was on a dirt road and was accidentally driven into an area where water tends to pool and became stuck, according to Fred Hollett, chief of the town's fire department.

The two occupants of the vehicle were unharmed and waited in the car for help to arrive, he said.

The vehicle rescue slowed traffic at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Old Broad Cove Road, but cars were travelling freely again after the vehicle was lifted safely onto a tow truck and taken away around 8:30 p.m.

