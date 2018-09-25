Skip to Main Content
Car ends up in small river near MUN

The extent of the male driver's injuries is not known at this time.

The man who was driving this car was taken to hospital. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

There are few details immediately available, but a car ended up in a small river on Tuesday, directly across from Memorial University's faculty of Medicine.

The driver was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known at this time. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the call shortly before noon. 

Police are still trying to determine how the car went off the road, according to a spokesperson for the RNC.

Police say what caused the driver to go off the road and into a small river near Memorial University is under investigation. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

