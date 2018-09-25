Car ends up in small river near MUN

There are few details immediately available, but a car ended up in a small river on Tuesday, directly across from Memorial University's faculty of Medicine.

The driver was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the call shortly before noon.

Police are still trying to determine how the car went off the road, according to a spokesperson for the RNC.

Police say what caused the driver to go off the road and into a small river near Memorial University is under investigation. (Mark Cumby/CBC)