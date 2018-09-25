Car ends up in small river near MUN
The extent of the male driver's injuries is not known at this time.
There are few details immediately available, but a car ended up in a small river on Tuesday, directly across from Memorial University's faculty of Medicine.
The driver was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known at this time.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the call shortly before noon.
Police are still trying to determine how the car went off the road, according to a spokesperson for the RNC.