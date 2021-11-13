Capturing light in this week's audience photo gallery
We love seeing your photos!
A clever image highlights that while big skies and angry seas may dominate our photo galleries, the real stars are the many points of view provided by people all across Newfoundland and Labrador.
It was a week that saw sun, snow, autumn leaves and Remembrance Day ceremonies, and you provided a unique look for all of us to share.
Have a look and check out the info at the end to find how how you can share your own point of view.
