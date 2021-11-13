Capturing light in this week's audience photo gallery

Marilyn Crotty and her daughter were walking along the beach in Chamberlains when they caught the sunset in an old window frame that had washed ashore. (Marilyn Crotty)

A clever image highlights that while big skies and angry seas may dominate our photo galleries, the real stars are the many points of view provided by people all across Newfoundland and Labrador.



It was a week that saw sun, snow, autumn leaves and Remembrance Day ceremonies, and you provided a unique look for all of us to share.



Have a look and check out the info at the end to find how how you can share your own point of view.

The silent call of the great bronze caribou seems echoed by the poppy-red leaves of the tree standing guard over the memorial in Bowring Park. (Lorraine Winsor)

A rain-slick rock nestled in scrub and the last of the Autumn berries near Torbay. (Lisa Piercey)

Aquamarine surf and dark, navy blue waves crash and spray against the rocks at St. Michaels. (John Earle)

Pink sky at morning over Fermuse. (Linda Cutler)

The glass-still surface of the water reflects the sky in this show of Holmes Cove. (Lorne Hiscock)

Christopher Rusted captured an eerie flash of sunlight over St. Mary's Bay that wouldn't look out of place on an alien world. (Christopher Rusted)

Blue skies and blue eyes peering down upon the Burgeo Road. (Julie Baggs)

A foamy sea roils about the Three Sisters formation near Bay Roberts. (Wayne Whelan)

Fresh fallen snow coats the trees near Happy Valley-Goose Bay as winter closes in. (Paul West)

Fall has not yet entirely fell in the tall trees near Grand Falls-Windsor. (Jack Champion)

