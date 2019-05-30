Captain Molly Kool icebreaker named for pioneering seafarer

A ship is traditionally referred to as "she," but in the case of one of Canada's newest icebreakers, it's fitting.

The Canadian Coast Guard held a dedication ceremony for the Captain Molly Kool on Thursday in St. John's harbour.

Myrtle (Molly) Kool was born in New Brunswick in 1916 and grew up on her father's boat, at a time when it was considered by many bad luck to have a woman even step aboard.

"For us, she's a pioneer," said Julie Gascon, the Canadian Coast Guard's director of operations.

Kool was the first woman in North America to attain the certification of master of a cargo steamship, paving the way for future generations of women in her field.

This is actually an 18 year old Swedish ship. Was an anchor handler in a previous life. Coast guard needs it so it can take older ships out of service for refit <a href="https://t.co/ld11YqxH9o">pic.twitter.com/ld11YqxH9o</a> —@PeterCBC

Gascon said it's fitting to see one of the three coast guard's newly acquired icebreakers named for such a woman.

"Her reputation was courageous and fearless. She even had a few incidents during her career, and always [she] came out with pride and safety," Gascon told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Julie Gascon, the Canadian Coast Guard's director of operations, says Kool was a pioneer for women on ships. (Paula Gale/CBC)

"She was focused, dedicated to her crew and she had a passion for the water."

She added it was also fitting to have other female pioneers on hand at the dedication ceremony.

Gascon herself, as well as Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, and Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote, took part in the ceremony.

"Of course you all know her, but she's the first female lieutenant-governor for Newfoundland and Labrador, so how fitting that she's gonna be the sponsor for the Captain Molly Kool," said Gascon of Foote.

The Captain Molly Kool sits in St. John's harbour for its official dedication ceremony Thursday. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

"We are so blessed with the presence of them both today."

For Payette, a former astronaut who was the first Canadian to participate in an International Space Station assembly mission and to board the station, the story of Molly Kool hits close to home.

"I'm pretty sure we would have gotten along, because I think she was pursuing a dream, she was pursuing a passion, something that she really wanted to do, and she worked really hard and accomplished it. And I really respect that," Payette said.

"She was out there because she loved being at sea and she loved what she did, and she said, 'Well, there's maybe barriers but I don't see them. I want to be part of it.'"

The Captain Molly Kool icebreaker is one of three ships recently purchased by Ottawa. Before being bought by the federal government, the 18-year-old vessel operated off Sweden.

Molly Kool died in 2009 at age 93. (CBC Archives)

It's home port will be St. John's, and it will spend most of its time in the waters around Newfoundland and Labrador.

If the first year goes well, Gascon said, the Captain Molly Kool will also be used to help do restocking runs to the Canadian Arctic.

And as for the tradition of calling ships by a female pronoun, Gascon said it's at least appropriate in this case.

"I'm old school, I guess. I know that it must be most appropriate to say 'it,' but I just can't come to terms with it. I've sailed all my career and referred to my ship as 'she' and sometimes I just do it without thinking," Gascon said with a laugh.

"It's a she."

