Helicopter crews to check on Avalon Peninsula forest fires

Fire crews will be lifting off in a helicopter Monday to assess a fire still reportedly burning near Cappahayden.

Officials say another forest fire in the Grates Cove area is under control.

Over the weekend, provincial water bombers were in the air to douse the fire in Cappahayden.

Cabin owners have left the area while the fire continues to burn.

Crews are checking the fire near Grates Cove and Daniel's Cove for hot spots. (Kayla Lambert/Facebook)

Meanwhile, a fire near Grates Cove and Daniel's Cove is under control, according to provincial fire duty officials.

That fire was brought under control some time Sunday, after burning for three days.

Firefighters will be in a helicopter Monday to assess the area and check for hotspots.

Most people who had evacuated the area when the fire started on Friday returned by late Saturday.

