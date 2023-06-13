Twin Rinks ownership association opening accessible ice rink in St. John's later this year
Rink will give more options to local sports associations, said Stephen Haggerty
A new, accessible ice rink is set to open in St. John's later this year, offering a new option for ice time for athletes of all abilities.
The Capital Subaru Arena, located at the former Axtion Adventure Park on Hebron Way, will house a custom-sized, smaller-scale arena specifically designed for younger athletes.
Stephen Haggerty, executive director of the Avalon Arena Association, the not-for-profit organization that owns and operates Twin Rinks in St. John's, says the rink is a needed addition to the local sports scene — where ice time and the availability of rinks and other community spaces is at a premium.
"The demand is skyrocketing," Haggerty told reporters Tuesday, adding plans to open the arena have been in the works since the building was listed for sale in December.
"Young kids play basketball on smaller nets, they play baseball on smaller fields. Hockey does not have the equivalent of that, so that was our vision."
Haggerty says the rink's dimensions of 44 metres by 20 metres are ideal for hockey programs for skaters under the age of nine, along with learn to skate programs.
The rink is also entirely wheelchair accessible and will include clear glass boards, he added, which will make the building ideal for sledge hockey.
Haggerty hopes the space can get more people active in the community and surrounding area.
"Exercise and wellbeing go hand in hand, I think," he said. "The more people we can serve, the more people we can help, that's kind of our goal. And more people getting physical activity, hopefully, relates to more people being mentally [healthy].
Matt Kelland, group marketing director for Capital Subaru, said he can't wait to see skaters and their families take to the ice later this year. The company was eager to partner with the association on the arena's name, he said.
"Just to be able to have a new option for a rink and also a public ... sport facility in this part of town, I think, is certainly needed for this age group," he said.
With files from Jeremy Eaton