Twin Rinks ownership association opening accessible ice rink in St. John's later this year

The owners of Twin Rinks in St. John's will open Capital Subaru Arena on Hebron Way later this year, which includes a custom-sized, fully wheelchair accessible skating rink. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A new, accessible ice rink is set to open in St. John's later this year, offering a new option for ice time for athletes of all abilities.

The Capital Subaru Arena, located at the former Axtion Adventure Park on Hebron Way, will house a custom-sized, smaller-scale arena specifically designed for younger athletes.

Stephen Haggerty, executive director of the Avalon Arena Association, the not-for-profit organization that owns and operates Twin Rinks in St. John's, says the rink is a needed addition to the local sports scene — where ice time and the availability of rinks and other community spaces is at a premium.

"The demand is skyrocketing," Haggerty told reporters Tuesday, adding plans to open the arena have been in the works since the building was listed for sale in December.

"Young kids play basketball on smaller nets, they play baseball on smaller fields. Hockey does not have the equivalent of that, so that was our vision."

WATCH | Take a first look inside the new Capital Subaru Arena: New St. John's ice rink will give sports teams another option for ice time Duration 2:02 The Capital Subaru Arena is expected to open in the east end of St. John's later this year, and will be fully wheelchair accessible. The CBC's Jeremy Eaton got to take a look inside.

Haggerty says the rink's dimensions of 44 metres by 20 metres are ideal for hockey programs for skaters under the age of nine, along with learn to skate programs.

The rink is also entirely wheelchair accessible and will include clear glass boards, he added, which will make the building ideal for sledge hockey.

Haggerty hopes the space can get more people active in the community and surrounding area.

Stephen Haggerty, executive director of the Avalon Arena Association, left, and Capital Subaru Group marketing director Matt Kelland say the arena will be a welcome addition to the region. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"Exercise and wellbeing go hand in hand, I think," he said. "The more people we can serve, the more people we can help, that's kind of our goal. And more people getting physical activity, hopefully, relates to more people being mentally [healthy].

Matt Kelland, group marketing director for Capital Subaru, said he can't wait to see skaters and their families take to the ice later this year. The company was eager to partner with the association on the arena's name, he said.

"Just to be able to have a new option for a rink and also a public ... sport facility in this part of town, I think, is certainly needed for this age group," he said.