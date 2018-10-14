Skip to Main Content
Craig Spurrell first blind runner to complete Cape to Cabot race
New

Craig Spurrell first blind runner to complete Cape to Cabot race

More than 500 people registered for the race, with 427 finishing.

RNC officer Zach Putt wins grueling 20K race; Katie Wadden first woman across the line

CBC News ·
Craig Spurrell is the first blind person to compete in and complete the annual Cape to Cabot race. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

The annual Cape to Cabot race is a grueling run for anyone, comprising 20 kilometres from Cape Spear to Cabot Tower and climaxing not with a downward slope or even a straightaway stretch — but a punishing finale up Signal Hill.

Now imagine doing it while being unable to see.

Craig Spurrell, originally from St. John's, became the first blind runner to compete in — and complete — the race.

And if you're a criminal trying to get away from Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Zach Putt, you'd better be in a car.

Putt was first across the finish line Sunday morning, with a time of one hour and 18 minutes.

Zach Putt crosses the finish line first Sunday morning in the annual Cape to Cabot race. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Katie Wadden, a member of the M5 women's rowing team that unofficially broke the Regatta record time this past summer, was the first woman across the finish line.

Katie Wadden is the first woman across the finish line Sunday morning. (Fred Hutton/CBC) 

More than 500 people registered for the race, with 427 finishing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us