Craig Spurrell first blind runner to complete Cape to Cabot race

The annual Cape to Cabot race is a grueling run for anyone, comprising 20 kilometres from Cape Spear to Cabot Tower and climaxing not with a downward slope or even a straightaway stretch — but a punishing finale up Signal Hill.

Now imagine doing it while being unable to see.

Craig Spurrell, originally from St. John's, became the first blind runner to compete in — and complete — the race.

And here’s a first for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/capetocabot2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#capetocabot2018</a>, Craig Spurrell (orange shirt), originally from St. John’s, becomes the first blind runner to compete in and complete this gruelling 20 km road race. <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Barrett_Heather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Barrett_Heather</a> <a href="https://t.co/SHlvxrxDXX">pic.twitter.com/SHlvxrxDXX</a> —@Fred_Hutton

And if you're a criminal trying to get away from Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Zach Putt, you'd better be in a car.

Putt was first across the finish line Sunday morning, with a time of one hour and 18 minutes.

Zach Putt crosses the finish line first Sunday morning in the annual Cape to Cabot race. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Katie Wadden, a member of the M5 women's rowing team that unofficially broke the Regatta record time this past summer, was the first woman across the finish line.

Katie Wadden is the first woman across the finish line Sunday morning. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

More than 500 people registered for the race, with 427 finishing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador