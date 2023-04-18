St. John's man warning Cape Spear onlookers after woman nearly swept out to sea

Woman narrowly avoids being swept into Atlantic Ocean Duration 4:54 Darrell Churchill captured this footage of a woman nearly being swept into the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Spear near St. John's. He spoke with the CBC's Carolyn Stokes.

A St. John's man who witnessed the power of the sea firsthand is issuing a warning after a woman was nearly swept into the Atlantic Ocean at Cape Spear on Monday.

Darrell Churchill was at the tourist hotspot enjoying the weather on Sunday, taking in the high waves crashing against the shore from a distance. He was scanning the rugged coastline when he noticed a woman standing on the rocks far beyond safety fencing meant to prevent onlookers from getting too close to the water.

"I scanned back left again and [watched] this huge wave come in. I followed it along, and as it came along it went right over her. And it was quite — well, you hear it in the video. It was quite shocking," Churchill told CBC News Monday.

"Had she been there and not moved back where she ended up, she definitely would have had a different outcome."

Churchill said the woman seemed to be inviting the waves, raising her arms to meet the crash of the water. She backed up slightly before the large wave came, and was shaken and emotional once she got back to the safe area.

"She said, 'you know, the adrenaline is pumping.' I think she got quite a valuable lesson," Churchill said.

