Canadian Coast Guard rescue young person from water near Cape Spear

The Canadian Coast Guard rescued a young person from the water near Cape Spear Friday afternoon. (Submitted by Trent Manchur)

A young person was rescued from the water near Cape Spear Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received the call around 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon about a person who was "dangerously" in the water near the popular tourist destination outside of St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the St. John's Regional Fire Department were notified and a Canadian Coast Guard fast rescue craft (FRC) responded to the scene.

The person was pulled from the water shortly after 4 p.m. by crew members aboard the FRC about 100 metres from shore. The Coast Guard spokesperson said the person was struggling to swim and remain above water.

The person was transported to the Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic base in St. John's where an ambulance was waiting.

CBC News has asked Eastern Health for an update on the person's condition.

