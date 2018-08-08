Lighthouse dome removed for restoration, cafe planned for Cape Spear

A crane was used to remove the dome from Newfoundland's oldest lighthouse, which is being taken apart for repairs off-site. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

You'll soon be able to buy a cup of coffee and sip it on a patio while enjoying the most easterly point in North America.

A cafe with an outdoor seating area is just one of the planned improvements at the Cape Spear National Historic Site, about 15 kilometres from downtown St. John's.

The oldest standing lighthouse in Newfoundland and Labrador, which went into operation in 1836, is currently undergoing repairs. The rounded red and white dome has been removed and taken to a building in Paradise for conservation work.

"There's been leaks in there over the years. Of course these type of buildings, I mean they're in pretty harsh areas and so you know the weather takes its toll," said Glenn Keough, a visitor experience manager with Parks Canada.

The dome of the historic Cape Spear lighthouse being removed for repairs. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

The dome will be disassembled, repaired and put back together again. The wooden structure that houses the lighthouse keeper exhibits below the dome is also undergoing repairs, including re-glazing of the windows and fresh paint.

The height of tourist season isn't the best time to close the attraction to the public, but Keough said it's the only time of year the work can be done safely in a place as windy and unpredictable as Cape Spear.

"If you can imagine taking the top of that dome off with a large crane, there's a lot of things that can happen if there's any type of wind at all."

The current gift shop across from the more modern lighthouse — just down the hill from the older structure — will be converted into a cafe, and the shop will be moved closer to the parking lot.

The gift shop located across from the newer lighthouse will be turned into a cafe, with a patio to enjoy the stunning view. (Submitted by Carrie Comerford)

Work on the bunkers and gun battery used during the Second World War has been ongoing, and Keough said they are planning to add interpretation tools such as video and audio posts to the area.

"The idea of having a new gift shop, the idea of having a cafe out there is something people have asked for for quite some time, so being able to do that is really exciting for us," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"I think the next few years people are really going to be stunned by the changes and really happy about the changes and the money that we've put into that site."

Keough expects the work to be completed by late spring of next year.

Parks Canada has yet to reply to CBC's request for details on the cost of the work.