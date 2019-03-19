Meme on Facebook gets Terra Nova man busted by police

A popular satire social media account was responsible for police tracking down a driver who was pictured holding an open beer while allegedly driving a vehicle.

The RCMP said it was notified of a posting on Cape Shore Memes, a social media account that says it specializes in Newfoundland humour. The Facebook account has more than 147,000 people who follow it.

After an investigation, police said they identified the driver featured in the post, a 19-year-old man from Terra Nova.

He was charged — and convicted — under the Liquor Control Act for having open alcohol in a vehicle and also under the Highway Traffic Act for using a cellphone while driving.

Police said when the man was questioned by police, he didn't deny it was him in the photo.

Another social media tip off

The incident with the driver marks the second time this week that police were made aware of something circulating on social media.

On Monday, the Placentia RCMP issued a release March 8, that said it was made aware of a video circulating on Facebook involving animal cruelty to a cat.

A 15-year-old girl was identified in the video and "is being dealt with under the Youth Criminal Justice Act," according to the RCMP.

The cat was ultimately uninjured, according to police.

In that incident, police got a tip from a member of the public, who sent a video that was making the rounds to police.

The RCMP is reminding people that it will investigate any illegal activity circulating on social media.