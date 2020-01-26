CAPE fund allocates money for artists impacted by winter storm

The Cultural Artists Plan for Emergencies Fund, or the CAPE fund, is offering help to artists affected by last week's state of emergency in several eastern Newfoundland communities.

The CAPE fund was established in 2005. It's a province-wide emergency fund, committed to helping professionals who work in culture, arts and entertainment.

Board co-chair Jenn Brown says people working in the arts often don't have the luxuries of other sectors, like benefits or salaries, so losing a full week of work can be devastating.

We've had theatre productions which have been shut down, we've had people lose gigs... and what that means is that there's no money coming in. - Jenn Brown

"It's meant to be a one-time means of support really, when a crisis happens," said Brown.

In the past, the CAPE fund has been employed when an artist experienced a medical emergency in the family, when someone experienced a house fire or an accident.

It's the first time it's been used to help artists who have been impacted by a winter storm.

"This [was] a state of emergency, we are a fund created to assist people in times of emergency ... we really thought that served our mandate and our mission," Brown said.

'Sincerely an emergency'

The CAPE fund has allocated $10,000 to allow up to 40 applicants to receive a one-time payment of $250.

"In less than 24 hours, we had 11 applications come in ... the first applications came in maybe 20 minutes after we first released the call," Brown said.

If the need turns out to be greater than 40 applicants, Brown said the board will re-assess the plan.

"We really value and respect that that is sincerely an emergency."

