Moose may have been illegally shot by someone on ATV, wildlife says

Wildlife officials are looking for information about a moose that was allegedly killed illegally by someone on an all-terrain vehicle in Cape Broyle.

The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources' fish and wildlife enforcement division are asking for the public's help getting information on the Sept. 6 incident.

It says someone in the community said a person with a firearm on an ATV was driving near homes in Cape Broyle on that date.

A short time later, shots were heard nearby.

Wildlife officers later located the remains and discarded meat from an adult moose.

The department is asking anyone who may have information to come forward by contacting them at 709-729-2192 or toll free at 1-877-820-0999.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador