Legalization looms, but Happy Valley-Goose Bay won't have pot shop until winter

Marijuana will be legal across Canada on Oct. 17, but people in Happy Valley-Goose Bay who want to buy some in person will have to wait a little bit longer.

Canopy Growth's retail location on Aspen Drive is still under construction, and won't be open until mid-December.

I think the interest level is pretty high … Everyone seemed pretty excited. - Cody MacDonald

"No particular issues, it's just working through the licensing process and everything with the NLC, and then the construction process as well," says Cody MacDonald, Canopy's marketing manager for Newfoundland and Labrador.

"And just making sure we've got an excellent store for everybody to come into and have a good experience."

Given Happy Valley-Goose Bay's status as a travel hub for Labrador, the delay will mean people living in central Labrador or travelling through the town won't be able to buy weed in person.

Marijuana will be legal across Canada on Oct. 17, 2018. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The closest outlet will be in Labrador City.

Job fair held

Not having a finished retail outlet didn't stop the company from hosting a job fair last week, and Canopy said more than 30 people applied.

No experience with the product is necessary, they assure people.

"It's by no means a requirement or anything like that. We do lots of training and education with everybody that joins the company, no matter previous experience or knowledge when it comes to this," said MacDonald.

"I think the interest level is pretty high … Everyone seemed pretty excited, too."

Cody MacDonald is Canopy Growth's marketing manager for Newfoundland and Labrador. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

Duane Pilgrim is one of the applicants at Canopy, and said he's "not at all" worried about any stigma around working at a marijuana store.

"I think the medical part of marijuana was helping a lot of people … and people are becoming more aware of it and I kind of want to get into that and helping people out and educate them on weed."

Pilgrim said he's sure there are some people who are worried about not having a marijuana store open for the Oct. 17 legalization day, but guesses it won't stop people from celebrating.

