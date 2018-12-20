Canopy Growth's kushy donation pushes Feed NL campaign over $100K mark

Canopy Growth is giving back to the community with cash garnered through legal cannabis sales in the province.

The company's $10,000 donation to the Community Food Sharing Association pushes the total amount raised during CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's FeedNL fundraiser past the $100,000 mark.

"We got a surprise call this morning from Canopy Growth wanting to make a donation to our association," said Eg Walters, general manager of the Community Food Sharing Association, on Thursday.

"It will give us the ability to acquire and distribute a lot more food throughout Newfoundland and Labrador."

Thousands of food hampers needed

Donations are down a bit this year, Walters said, so the $10,000 boost is a massive help.

He estimates that between 6,000 and 6,500 food hampers will be given out before Christmas provincewide.

Eg Walters of the Community Food Association speaks with ​Langille. (CBC)

And while it appears food banks have been making their targets, Walters suspects there is a six to seven per cent increase in demand this year over last.

"We wanted to make sure that we reciprocated that support that we received in the last two months," said ​Courtney Langille, Canopy Growth's community engagement specialist.

"I think that it gives people an opportunity to see the perspective that we're an industry that is just as committed to corporate social responsibility as any other."

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Feed NL campaign will continue to collect donations online until New Year's Eve.

