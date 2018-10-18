Skip to Main Content
Police, NLC raid cannabis shop in downtown St. John's

Police officers and inspectors with the Newfoundland Liquor Corp. raided an alleged unlicensed cannabis store in St. John's Thursday, just one day after legal recreational marijuana sales came into effect.
RNC officers and NLC inspectors are on site at an unlicensed cannabis store in St. John's. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Police officers and inspectors with the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp. raided an alleged unlicensed cannabis store in St. John's Thursday, just one day after legal recreational marijuana sales came into effect. 

Cannabis Care, which operates a storefront business from Water Street, was not one of the companies that was approved to sell cannabis legally under the auspices of the NLC. 

A number of companies had opened in Newfoundland and Labrador — particularly in the downtown St. John's area — but not all met government-set criteria for selling cannabis legally. 

The raid comes on the second day of the nationwide legalization of marijuana.

Under the Cannabis Control Act, liquor inspectors have the power to shut down unlicensed dispensaries. 

Speaking to CBC News last week, NLC executive Sean Ryan issued a stern warning to shops operating without a licence.

"Those that are operating illegally should be forewarned," he said. "We're coming."

