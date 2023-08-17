Dropping prices and heavy tax burden will mean cannabis industry bankruptcies, warns producer

Taylor Giovannini, co-owner of Oceanic Releaf, says Canada's cannabis market is at 'extreme risk.' (Submitted by Taylor Giovannini)

With high taxes, a saturated market and few options, some of Canada's legal cannabis producers are struggling.

When the federal government legalized the sale of recreational cannabis in October 2018, retail locations popped up one after another as investors and entrepreneurs dove into a new industry that was highlighted as the next big thing for the economy.�

The market initially flourished, with products in high demand and in short supply.

However, prices are falling and the industry is taking a hit, and licensed producers and retailers are now looking for new ways to improve their bottom line.

Taylor Giovannini, co-owner of Oceanic Releaf, a cannabis producer based in Burin with nine retail locations across Newfoundland and Labrador, says a lot of the problem is due to how the deal was initially laid out.

"We are facing declining prices on product. It's a race to the bottom at the moment, and really it can't sustain itself," Giovannini said Wednesday.

"We're also overtaxed, overregulated, yet the black market is still thriving. There's a lot of roadblocks happening."

There's a federal excise tax on cannabis that is $1 per gram, and Giovannini said product prices can't keep up.

"We're still being charged $1 a gram even though the average price per gram was around $10 and now we're sub-$5," she said.

"Over 50 per cent of a $5 gram is going towards government, whether it's excise federally or provincial taxes."

The cannabis industry faces a $1 per gram excise tax from the federal government. (Canopy Growth Corp.)

Giovannini wants to see a sliding percentage scale rather than the fixed amount that's in place. That would help companies roll with the ebbs and flows of a volatile market, she said.

"In general the market is at extreme risk," Giovannini said.

Grim outlook

Chris Crosbie, chief operating officer of Atlantic Cultivation in St. John's, said Giovannini's concerns are widespread in the industry.

His company pays anywhere between $800,000 to $1 million to the federal government per month, he said — about a third of the wholesale revenue.

"When you look at other comparative industries with alcohol and tobacco, it's far less than that, and that's a massive stress on many organizations," Crosbie said Thursday.

"The problem is largely to do with the excise calculation, pre-legalization, was done on a idealized gram of cannabis being at about $10 wholesale going into these provinces."

Chris Crosbie, chief operating officer of Atlantic Cultivation, predicts about 60 per cent of licensed cannabis operators in Canada will go bankrupt within the next 18 months. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Under that model, licensed producers would only have to pay a tax of 10 per cent, but that's not the case anymore, said Crosbie.

"So that's difficult. I'm hopeful that with the right lobbying and efforts, and given time, things will change but I don't think there's any change coming in the immediate future," he said.

And without any changes to help the industry from the federal level, Crosbie predicts a dire future for many licensed companies across the country.

"It's not sustainable. A lot of these companies, unfortunately, will go bankrupt," he said.

"There's 905 licence holders at the moment. I suspect that 60 per cent of those will go bankrupt and not be in the industry over the next year to 18 months, and it's happening already."

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.