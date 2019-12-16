Limited supply of cannabis edibles nearly ready in N.L.

While some provinces are waiting to get through regulations allowing the sale of edible cannabis items, products are hitting the shelves in Newfoundland and Labrador this week.

Edible cannabis products are officially permitted for sale as of Tuesday.

However, supply is expected to be limited while suppliers get their stock and supply sorted, says Peter Murphy, cannabis project lead at the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation.

"Some of our licensed producers are actually going to airship things in, so maybe by the end of the week this week you should see some things," Murphy said.

"This week we anticipate some chocolates, some soft chews, some hard candies and maybe some baked goods."

What we preach is, start low, go slow. - Peter Murphy

Murphy said the rollout of edible products will be a "slow roll," with about 10 items available in stores and online this week, with a growing selection coming online in early 2020.

"Then you'll start to see some carbonated beverages, you'll see some still beverages, and some tea bags," Murphy said.

"So it'll be very interesting to see how they do in Newfoundland, given the popularity of tea."

Murphy says people should be aware that edibles provide a different experience than smoking cannabis. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Murphy said people should make themselves aware of cannabis edible use on Health Canada's website, and keep in mind that it's a far different experience from smoking.

"When you inhale cannabis, that pretty much hits you almost instantaneously. When it comes to edibles, it really takes time to hit. It could take anywhere between two to four hours to actually reach any effect, if not full effect," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"It hits you a bit slower so you have to be really patient and cautious when you're doing these types of products because some people become impatient, 'I've been sitting around for an hour and I don't feel anything,' so they have a second and third."

While Murphy said people can't overdose, it could make them physically ill if they consume too much — and it will last a lot longer.

This is a sample of what some cannabis edibles hitting the shelves in N.L. this week will look like. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"When you get into beverages and topicals, everything's gonna be different, so what we preach is, start low, go slow," Murphy said.

"Become familiar with this product and be very careful because it takes anywhere from 12 to 24 hours to leave the system."

The same laws around supply will apply to edibles: a limit of 30 grams on your person.

Murphy said it's also important for people to note the dosage amounts; a single item can range from 2.5 milligrams, to start, and go as high as 10 milligrams.

Battling black market

Some of the products will be chewable candies and baked goods, and Murphy said people should be careful where they store them.

"I would be overly cautious with these products, especially if you have children or pets around your house," he said.

"If they do get in the wrong hands, they could cause people to get sick."

The NLC is also trying to combat black market suppliers of cannabis product, Murphy said, beyond its enforcement measures.

A new supplier partnership has been signed with a company that will provide a 28-gram pack with an average price of just over $4 a gram, Murphy said.

"That will be really competitive to the black market to try to get people away from the black market and back into the legal market where things have been tested and approved by Health Canada."

