Cannabis Act could infringe on freedom of expression, says St. John's lawyer

A St. John's lawyer is weighing in on new legislation about cannabis promotion, saying it could infringe on rights to freedom of expression.

Sections of the federal Cannabis Act that deal with the promotion of cannabis and cannabis accessories are so broad they could, in theory, regulate items like T-shirts, books and wallets emblazoned with images of marijuana leaves, Mark Gruchy told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"Frankly, it would be far more restrictive than anything we've seen before. And it would be treating, in my view anyway, cannabis in a fashion which is completely different from how we would treat alcohol," he said.

Gruchy's comments come on the heels of a run in between officials with the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, and a cannabis accessory store in St. John's. The shop's owner told CBC his staff were warned not to use the word 'cannabis' anywhere in their store, or even speak the word.

Invitation to litigation?

The Cannabis Act says — among other things — that it's illegal to promote cannabis or cannabis accessories in a manner that "could be appealing to young persons" or "evokes a positive or negative emotion about or image of, a way of life such as one that includes glamour, recreation, excitement, vitality, risk or daring."

"It's not simply the usage of the word 'cannabis,' it would be the treatment of the concept," Gruchy said of his interpretation of the legislation.

"It looks like an invitation to litigation, frankly."

That legislation could even be extended to any materials that refer to cannabis and are sold for profit — including books, "which doesn't seem correct," he said.

""I mean, we see similar books about scotch or wine, or something like that. So yeah, it's going to require interpretation."

Lacking precision

So should novelty shops, head shops and cannabis clotheshorses fear a crackdown?

Gruchy believes the legislation is broad enough to allow for an array of interpretations by enforcement agencies.

"Overbroad is the word we would use as lawyers. Which is to say, it goes too far in restricting freedom of expression and it doesn't seem to have been drafted in a very precise way," he said.

"If they become heavy handed in this, I could certainly see litigation over it."

