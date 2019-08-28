Make no mistake, this candy WILL hurt your teeth

When it comes to Bill Short's candy bars, your parents aren't kidding when they say they'll damage your teeth.

Short, who lives in Corner Brook, has picked up rock art as a hobby, transforming the grey and dull to colourful and bright.

His latest project involves a dozen rock-solid candy bars.

"Sometimes the shape of the rock will tell you what you should paint on it," Short said.

Short puts his artistic talents to the test on rocks. (Submitted by Bill Short)

"But for the candy bar ones, I went to the beach with a specific goal of looking for rectangular-shaped rocks."

His creations are so realistic that some people have offered to buy them. His intent, though, isn't to sell them but to hide them for kids to find.

The Facebook page NL Rock Art has amassed more than 29,000 members, who post photos of their rock art and their findings, and the west coast of the province has its own rock art page.

