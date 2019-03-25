Provincial campaigning underway, even without an official election date

On April 1, Newfoundland and Labrador should know when to expect a provincial election.

The fixed date is currently set at Oct. 8, but the premier has the option to change that.

There are rumours of a spring election. But Ball is doing little to quash them, saying only that he'll narrow down an election timeframe by April 1.

With that date — and possibly an election — looming, political parties say the race is already on.

NDP

The NDP have two confirmed candidates so far — including the party's new leader, Alison Coffin.

Coffin will run in St. John's East-Quidi Vidi. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"Once we know April 1, we'll start putting some definitive things in place, like when our campaign will launch, what our platform will look like, when our candidates are going to start moving out to the districts," she said.

"So we'll see that sooner rather than later if we see a spring election."

More NDP nominations will open this week, Coffin said, and she's expecting the party to put forward a full slate of candidates in the upcoming election.

PC

The Progressive Conservatives have 15 confirmed candidates to date. Five are sitting members of the House, 10 more hope to be.

Shane Skinner is running for the PCs in St. John's West. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Shane Skinner, St. John's West candidate and son of former PC MHA Shawn Skinner, is already canvassing door-to-door.

"It's important to get on the ground, show your face, show people that you're accessible, that you're motivated, that you want to be there to help them," he said.

"That's kind of been the biggest thing for me in terms of getting ready for a campaign."

Liberal

There are 20 confirmed Liberal candidates. Two new faces and 18 sitting MHAs.

Michael King says the Liberals will get more new blood as other nominations open. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Although the premier will ultimately decide when the election will happen, party executives said they haven't been given a heads up on the date.

Liberal Executive Director Michael King said there will be more new blood as the list of candidates grows, but in the meantime, the party is building on the existing team.

"All of our MHAs have been working very hard over the past four years for their constituents and for the people of the province so, you know, they're going to continue their great work," King said.

Full list of candidates, to date

NDP

St. John's East-Quidi Vidi: Alison Coffin

Virginia Waters-Pleasantville: Jenn Deon

PC

Bonavista: Craig Pardy

Conception Bay East-Bell Island: David Brazil

Conception Bay South: Barry Petten

Exploits: Pleaman Forsey

Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans:Chris Tibbs

Mount Pearl North: Jim Lester

Mount Pearl South: Gillian Pearson

Mount Scio: Lloyd Power

Placentia-St. Mary's: Hilda Whalen

St. John's Centre: Jonathan Galgay

St. John's West: Shane Skinner

Stephenville-Port au Port: Tony Wakeham

Topsail-Paradise: Paul Dinn

Virginia Waters-Pleasantville: Beth Crosbie

Windsor Lake:Ches Crosbie

Liberal

Baie Verte-Green Bay: Brian Warr

Burgeo-La Poile : Andrew Parsons

: Andrew Parsons Carbonear - Trinity- Bay de Verde: Steve Crocker

- Trinity- Bay de Verde: Steve Crocker Cartwright - L'Anse au Clair : Lisa Dempster

- au : Lisa Ferryland : Janice Ryan

: Ryan Fogo Island-Cape Freels: Derrick Bragg

Gander: John Haggie

Humber-Gros Morne : Dwight Ball

: Dwight Ball Labrador West: Graham Letto

Lake Melville: Perry Trimper

Lewisporte-Twillingate: Derek Bennett

Placentia West-Bellevue: Mark Browne

West-Bellevue: Mark Browne Placentia-St. Mary's: Sherry Gambin- Walsh

St. George's-Humber: Scott Reid

St. John's West: Siobhan Coady

Terra Nova: Colin Holloway

Topsail- Paradise: Patricia Hynes - Coates

- Torngat Mountains: Randy Edmunds

Mountains: Randy Virginia Waters-Pleasantville: Bernard Davis

Waterford Valley: Tom Osborne

Independent