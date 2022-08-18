How an Ironman triathlon is helping this cancer patient cope with diagnosis

Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

'I want that so, so, so bad': What's motivating this athlete

CBC News
An animated gif of a man running through the parking lot by Cabot Tower on top of Signal Hill in St. John's.
Mike Dawe says training for an Ironman competition is helping him prepare for treatments for thyroid cancer. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Mike Dawe chose an unusual path to prepare himself for the next course of treatment for a thyroid cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday, the Torbay, N.L., man will be in Mont-Tremblant, Que., to compete in an Ironman triathlon — a gruelling course that includes a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180-kilometre bike ride and topped off by a 42-kilometre marathon.

Dawe finished such a competition in 2019 — before a cancer diagnosis turned everything upside down.

"I remember the day I was diagnosed in the doctor's chair last year," he said in an interview. "You talk about just mentally and physically disintegrating. I mean, everything goes on the back burner."

Dawe's thyroid cancer had already metastasized when discovered.

Dawe said the Ironman challenge is his way to "occupy myself physically and mentally" before his next treatments.

For now, his focus is on a good finish on Sunday.

"I'm an emotional wear-on-my-sleeves kind of guy anyway. But the thought of seeing my wife and kids at the finish line and just and just letting it out, I want that so, so, so bad," he said.

With files from Garrett Barry

