Cancelled flipper dinner part of bigger picture for St. John's church

Seal flipper dinners are a welcome sign of spring for many in Newfoundland and Labrador, but the cancellation of the dinners as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could have a significant effect on one St. John's church.

Peter Nell, president of the Gower Street United Church Men's Club, says the dinner at his church was up in the air since the province's first COVID-19 case on March 13.

"We decided that we would be proactive because we could see that the way things were going, there was a likelihood that had we continued, we might have been in a position where a day or two before … we would be told we'd have to close down," Nell told CBC radio's On The Go.

The province's orders around large gatherings meant the event would be unable to go ahead, Nell said, and switching the dinner to a take-out event was also impossible, as up to 50 people are often in the kitchen preparing the meals.

The annual flipper dinner has been happening at the church for over 60 years, and has served as a fundraiser for both the church and community, which will both be feeling the impact of the pandemic for the foreseeable future.

"In terms of the net dollars that we'll lose, it's probably going to be in the order of 15 to 20 thousand," Nell said. "Basically it means that we can't undertake some projects around the church that we usually get involved with, as well as helping out other charitable organizations."

"The flipper dinner, a large part of the proceeds we actually distribute to about eight different charities," he added. "These obviously are also going to suffer [as well]."

Peter Nell said the church will be feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the foreseeable future. (Christine Davies/CBC)

Albert Spurrell has been cooking seal flippers at the church since the 1990s, and said he will miss being in the kitchen this year.

"We [will] miss it big time," Spurrell said.

"There's a lot of preparation in these events. And there's what I like to call the by-product, that is the comradery and the social aspect. Working as a group and enjoying doing things together … there's a lot of teamwork in the life of a church, so that's missed quite a lot."

The church has other events planned for later in the year, but Nell said the pandemic has put those future events in limbo for the time being.

"We have a fall auction in November, and we'll have to make a decision on that," Nell said. "[But] that decision, again, might not be ours to make."