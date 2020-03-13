Here's what's cancelled due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador
Wondering what's closed? CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is compiling a list. Send any cancellations along to radionews@cbc.ca
With more and more measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the province, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is compiling a list of closures.
This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced. Advisories can be sent to radionews@cbc.ca.
Ongoing
- All events sanctioned by Hockey NL, including minor, junior and senior hockey are suspended until further notice.
- All Newfoundland Growlers games are postponed.
- All St. John's Edge games are postponed.
- Any events at Memorial University with more than 25 participants, excluding classes and labs.
- Any multi-school events under the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.
- All extracurricular activities at St. Bonaventure's College in St. John's.
- Church services at 5 Wing Goose Bay.
- Marble Mountain is closed.
March 13
- Snowball Invitational, hosted by Cygnus Gymnastics in St. John's, has been cancelled. Was set to run until March 15.
- St. John's Board of Trade St. Patrick's Day Mixer is cancelled, with a later update to come.
- Trent MacLellan show at Lawrence O'Brien Arts Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
- 709 Roller Derby has cancelled its match.
March 14
- Growing the Voices: Festival 500's instant choir is postponed with a new date to be announced.
- Sunnyside Coffee House is cancelled.
March 15
- St. John's choir has cancelled its afternoon tea.
March 19
- Nunatsiavut Department of Health and Social Development's "Timiga Ikumajuq, My Body the Light Within" workshop is cancelled.
March 20
- St. John's Women's Film Festival's Scene & Heard series is cancelled with an update in the future. The event was scheduled through to March 27.
March 27
- Municipalities NL's central regional meeting in Gander is cancelled. The event was scheduled to run until March 28.
- Holy Heart of Mary's production of Peter Pan is postponed to May 29-30.