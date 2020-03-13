Here's what's cancelled due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador

With more and more measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the province, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is compiling a list of closures.

This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced. Advisories can be sent to radionews@cbc.ca.

Ongoing

All events sanctioned by Hockey NL, including minor, junior and senior hockey are suspended until further notice.

All Newfoundland Growlers games are postponed.

All St. John's Edge games are postponed.

Any events at Memorial University with more than 25 participants, excluding classes and labs.

Any multi-school events under the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

All extracurricular activities at St. Bonaventure's College in St. John's.

Church services at 5 Wing Goose Bay.

Marble Mountain is closed.

March 13

Snowball Invitational, hosted by Cygnus Gymnastics in St. John's, has been cancelled. Was set to run until March 15.

St. John's Board of Trade St. Patrick's Day Mixer is cancelled, with a later update to come.

Trent MacLellan show at Lawrence O'Brien Arts Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

709 Roller Derby has cancelled its match.

March 14

Growing the Voices: Festival 500's instant choir is postponed with a new date to be announced.

Sunnyside Coffee House is cancelled.

March 15

St. John's choir has cancelled its afternoon tea.

March 19

Nunatsiavut Department of Health and Social Development's "Timiga Ikumajuq, My Body the Light Within" workshop is cancelled.

March 20

St. John's Women's Film Festival's Scene & Heard series is cancelled with an update in the future. The event was scheduled through to March 27.

March 27