Skip to Main Content
Here's what's cancelled due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador
Nfld. & Labrador

Here's what's cancelled due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador

Wondering what's closed? CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is compiling a list. Send any cancellations along to radionews@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
Newfoundland Growlers games will be postponed indefinitely as the ECHL has suspended play due to COVID-19. (Newfoundland Growlers/Facebook)

With more and more measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the province, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is compiling a list of closures.

This list will be updated as more cancellations are announced. Advisories can be sent to radionews@cbc.ca.

Ongoing

  • All events sanctioned by Hockey NL, including minor, junior and senior hockey are suspended until further notice.
  • All Newfoundland Growlers games are postponed.
  • All St. John's Edge games are postponed.
  • Any events at Memorial University with more than 25 participants, excluding classes and labs.
  • Any multi-school events under the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.
  • All extracurricular activities at St. Bonaventure's College in St. John's.
  • Church services at 5 Wing Goose Bay.
  • Marble Mountain is closed.

March 13

  • Snowball Invitational, hosted by Cygnus Gymnastics in St. John's, has been cancelled. Was set to run until March 15.
  • St. John's Board of Trade St. Patrick's Day Mixer is cancelled, with a later update to come.
  • Trent MacLellan show at Lawrence O'Brien Arts Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
  • 709 Roller Derby has cancelled its match.

March 14

  • Growing the Voices: Festival 500's instant choir is postponed with a new date to be announced.
  • Sunnyside Coffee House is cancelled.

March 15

  • St. John's choir has cancelled its afternoon tea.

March 19

  • Nunatsiavut Department of Health and Social Development's "Timiga Ikumajuq, My Body the Light Within" workshop is cancelled.

March 20

  • St. John's Women's Film Festival's Scene & Heard series is cancelled with an update in the future. The event was scheduled through to March 27.

March 27

  • Municipalities NL's central regional meeting in Gander is cancelled. The event was scheduled to run until March 28.
  • Holy Heart of Mary's production of Peter Pan is postponed to May 29-30.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News