Canadian Folk Music Awards returning to St. John's in 2024

Salt Beef Junkies kept the crowd entertained during Thursday's announcement. (CBC)

The Canadian Folk Music Awards are coming back to St. John's in 2024 with a full week of events, showcases and workshops.

The announcement was made during an event at The Ship Pub downtown Thursday afternoon, where heads of arts and tourism organizations, musicians and government officials gathered to mark the occasion.

Anna Brophy, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Arts Society, told CBC News Friday it's an exciting opportunity for the city and the province.

"We've been able to see some of our local artists touring nationally and internationally, which is great, but to have people come here to see everybody in their own hometown is just a really great privilege," she said.

"And we just have such suitable infrastructure for it, all of our great music venues."

The city hasn't hosted the national award show since 2008, which came just three years after the show's conception.

Brophy said the N.L. Folk Arts Society will lend a helping hand in the planning and programming. She said the awards committee reached out directly to her organization and both sides will partner up to deliver the experience.

"We do have a bit of time to plan but we definitely have to get moving with it," she said.

The main focus is diversity.

Brophy said her group wants to make sure ethnic voices and all gender identities are well represented.

"That's a really important aspect for us and something we put a lot of effort into and that's something we want to translate over to anything we're working on with the Folk Music Awards," she said.

Further, there's a push to have more kids involved.

"Any opportunities we have to bring youth to the forefront would be ideal," Brophy said.

Thursday's announcement included a performance from Salt Beef Junkies, a trio of young teens who are beginning to turn heads on the local music circuit.

For the first time last summer, the group played on the main stage of the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival in Bannerman Park.

Folk musicians who want to submit their records for consideration for a 2024 Canadian Folk Music Award can visit www.folkawards.ca.

