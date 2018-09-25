Former coast guard supervisors turn on each other amid duelling lawsuits, fraud charges

A case of two men accused of defrauding the Canadian Coast Guard has turned into a tangle of lawsuits, as the criminal case drags through court at glacial speed.

Brian Stone and Kevin Barnes, once senior search and rescue managers in St. John's, were charged with fraud three years ago — but are not heading to trial any time soon.

Outside of court, they are now being sued by their former employer, and Barnes is suing both the Canadian Coast Guard and the man accused of being his partner in crime.

Barnes was a regional search and rescue supervisor who now stands accused of using coast guard money to fund a private venture, building a new type of buoy that was later sold to the government.

Suing and countersuing

In court documents filed at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court, Barnes says he didn't know he did anything illegal, and blames his boss — superintendent Stone — for dragging him into the situation.

"Barnes and Stone were members of a uniformed service which like all uniformed services, implicitly and expressly relies heavily upon trust by subordinates of their superiors," the filing reads.

The two men were set to stand trial last June, which was bumped to next April. In a conference in court on Monday, the trial was pushed even further, to September 2019. But outside the courtroom doors, a back-and-forth of civil suing has been happening since last May.

It started when the Canadian Coast Guard filed a lawsuit against Stone and Barnes, seeking a repayment of the $226,138 they allegedly used to develop their prototype, website and brochures.

Brian Stone and Kevin Barnes were directors for a company that produced the Pathfinder, bottom left, a buoy that was eventually sold to the Canadian Coast Guard. (Canadian Coast Guard)

In July, Stone filed a document outlining his defence — he said every step of the process was closely monitored by senior managers at both the regional and national level, since their private company was set up as a national research project by the Canadian Coast Guard.

He said all of the expenses were reviewed by the coast guard's regional director and assistant commissioner.

Later that month, Barnes filed a bombshell 13-page defence, in which he denied all wrongdoing and countersued the Canadian Coast Guard for firing him.

He also sued Stone, saying he relied on his supervisor to advise him and trusted he would tell him if they were doing anything illegal.

Barnes said he had a limited role in the development of the buoy — used to measure ocean currents to predict the drift of objects — and that Stone was the brains and driving force behind the project.

He also said he didn't have the authority to approve spending on behalf of the coast guard, like Stone did.

Stone strikes back

On Aug. 31, Stone responded with his defence, saying Barnes was an active participant in every aspect of the project.

He also said Barnes backfilled his job as superintendent for eight months while the project was ongoing, giving him the ability to greenlight the spending of public money.

He also said Barnes was responsible for building the website and creating the brochures.

The Canadian Coast Guard has been in criminal proceedings with two former senior employees accused of fraud for three years. Outside of the courtroom, it has filed lawsuits against both men. (David Horemans/CBC)

The fiasco stems from the Canadian Coast Guard's call to replace its aging self-locating datum marker buoys (SLDMBs).

According to Barnes, they were unable to find anything suitable on the market, so the coast guard launched an incentive program for a private business to develop one.

In May 2010, Global Ocean Dynamics Ltd. was incorporated, with Stone and Barnes listed as directors.

According to the coast guard's original lawsuit, the two men used coast guard money and property to develop their buoy, then used their positions to improve their chances of having their bid accepted.

In the end, the two men were responsible for approving the funding to buy six of their own buoys, according to the lawsuit — a claim which Stone admitted was correct, but Barnes denied.

None of the claims have been proven in civil court.

The whole situation has taken a toll on Barnes, according to his defence and counterclaims, and he blames his boss.

"The conduct of Stone in involving Barnes in any illegal or improper activity has caused Barnes to incur legal expenses, has caused mental anguish and torment to Barnes and has negatively impacted Barnes's reputation."

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador