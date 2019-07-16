Runner Steven Trickett's life honoured with blood drives in 4 provinces

Canadian Blood Services held a blood donation drive in four provinces for Steven Trickett on Tuesday. (Submitted)

Newfoundland-born runner Steven Trickett's family and friends are honouring him in their own ways, after he died suddenly at the Ottawa marathon in May, and Canadian Blood Services has joined their efforts.

The organization held five "In Honour" blood donation events in four provinces on Tuesday to celebrate the life of the 35-year-old father.

Trickett went into cardiac arrest while running in an Ottawa Race Weekend marathon in May, leaving behind his wife, daughter, and a baby due in August.

"Steven was a strong supporter of Canadian Blood Services, and he donated blood wherever he lived," said Gordon Skiffington, territory manager for Newfoundland and Labrador for Canadian Blood Services.

"His family wanted to continue his legacy and they're asking family, and friends and the general community to continue to support one of Steven's causes and to continue to donate blood in his memory."

'Proud Newfoundlander'

According to a Canadian Blood Services news release, Trickett lived in Burlington, Ont. he donated blood regularly, and often organized blood collection events.

"He was a proud Newfoundlander and through his many years living away in Toronto, Calgary, Burlington and Ottawa, as well as his travels around the world with his wife, he made lasting friendships wherever he went," said the release.

"It gave him no greater joy than to put others before himself," it continued.

Martin Seymour donated blood in St. John's in memory of Steven Trickett. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Martin Seymour was at the blood donor clinic on Wicklow Street St. John's on Tuesday to support the cause. Seymour said he knew Trickett's father, and hoped to get to Carbonear, closer to where he grew up, where Trickett's family was at a mobile donor centre, but was unable to make the trip.

"This is my third round of giving blood right now. It's a very worthwhile thing to do," Seymour said.

Clinics were also held in Halifax, Ottawa and Calgary so friends in those cities could donate blood in memory of Trickett.

For those interested in donating blood in his honour, Skiffington said the window to do so has not closed.

The donor clinic in St. John's is open five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador