Canada's Olympic gold medal win inspiring N.L's next generation of female soccer stars

Members of the Feildians girls soccer program cheered on Team Canada to a gold medal in women's soccer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday. (CBC)

The Canadian women's soccer team's Olympic gold medal win on Friday will likely be remembered as a defining moment for the sport in the country, and a moment of inspiration for the next generation of athletes in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Soccer player Victoria English was watching the gold medal match with her Feildians under-11 teammates at Feildians Grounds in St. John's. The players were sitting on the edge of their seats by the time the match entered penalty kicks, which ended on the foot of Canadian midfielder Julia Grosso.

"It's nice because most of them are my role models," English said before the game. "It's kind of like you [are] playing the finals to be honest."

"It's really fun watching, and while you watch, you're also having fun with your friends," teammate Myriam Biunno added.

Canada captured its first ever gold medal in women's soccer Friday, climbing back from a 1-0 first half deficit to best Sweden 3-2 in a thrilling penalty-kick battle.

Coach Sarah Woodford was also watching the game with the girls, saying how great it was to see the team so involved in the game.

She said she hopes the girls can draw from the Olympic champions, who showed that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

"I think it's really important just as a team bonding thing," she said.

"I think it's really awesome, it's Canada's first time being in the gold medal game. Just having a role model and someone to look up to soccer wise, it just means so much to the girls here."

Soccer players Victoria English, left, and Myriam Biunno have big dreams for their soccer careers. They hope to someday represent Canada at the Olympics. (CBC)

Sarah Arnott, leader of the Feildians Girls Soccer Academy, said she hopes the win can help grow the game across the country and introduce girls to more opportunities.

"I think these athletes on the women's team are real role models to our girls," Arnott said. "We're hoping it increases interest in the sport, and grows the sport both in the province and the country. Get more female players involved."

"It's super exciting, and we hope they can learn a thing or two about the game as well."

As for the players, they've already got high goals in mind — hoping to one day don the red and white.

"I really hope that I actually will make the Canadian national team for women's soccer. I want to play in the Olympics really badly," English said.