'Exhausted' retail workers denied pay equal to Canada Post staff, even with hike in package volumes

Canada Post's nine retail outlets in Newfoundland and Labrador are often staffed by private-sector retail employees making far less than postal workers. (Canada Post)

Visit any one of Newfoundland and Labrador's nine retail postal outlets this week, and you're likely to find a retail employee behind the counter, working at the lower end of what one union representative is calling an "insulting" wage disparity.

Amid unprecedented demand for postal services due to a collision of COVID-19, Christmas and booming e-commerce, these retail workers — whose work is contracted out to Canada Post by partners including Staples and Shoppers Drug Mart — are doing the same tasks as their salaried counterparts, but without the same pay.

"You can see it in their eyes and you can see it in their posture — they're exhausted," says Craig Dyer, president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers local that represents workers in St. John's.

Dyer said in an interview that he spoke recently to three of these retail workers, whose tasks would normally earn them at least $22 an hour if they were employed by Canada Post, he said.

The highest wage of those he spoke to is $14.25 an hour.

"They feel like it's a slap in the face. It's unjust," he said. "They're doing identical work."

Canada Post has been contracting out front-end postal service in Newfoundland and Labrador since the 1980s, according to Dyer. Because of the structure of postal worker bargaining units, Dyer says, CUPW could not successfully file a grievance over those contracts when they first emerged.

"We couldn't argue for exclusivity in front of a court," he said.

Retail workers assigned to postal duties today remain unrepresented by CUPW.

"They don't have the ability to organize, or they're afraid to organize … they're in fear for their jobs," Dyer said.

'Unbelievable' volumes

In a Dec. 10 news release, Canada Post attributed its "rapid spike" in transactions this season to parcel shipping from small businesses and from customers sending gifts in lieu of in-person celebrations.

"Canada Post is experiencing an unprecedented number of transactions at post offices across the country," the release said.

The corporation announced it hired 4,000 temporary employees to meet demand.

CBC News requested an interview with the corporation, and was offered a statement in response.

"Canada Post has been partnering with businesses from coast to coast for decades, increasing access to postal services to all Canadians by way of dealer post offices, parcel pick up locations and extended hours of service," a spokesperson wrote.

"The staff at dealer post offices are employed and managed by the host business, receiving their salary and benefits from them."

Craig Dyer, shown in this file photo, is the president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers St. John's local. (CBC)

"Don't tell me Canada Post ain't making money," Dyer said, pointing out that package delivery has boomed in step with the rise of online shopping.

"It's increased steadily, year over year, for at least the last five years," he said. "It's unbelievable the quantum of packages and parcels. It hasn't stopped since March."

Purolator, a shipping company owned primarily by Canada Post, announced last month a 20 per cent jump in deliveries compared to the holiday season in 2019. It expects to deliver 46 million packages.

"The volumes are there," Dyer said.

"But Canada Post doesn't want to be in this business. They'd rather contract it out ... and reap the profits. It's embarrassing we're even having a conversation about it."

Paths to pay parity?

Gordon Cooke, an associate professor who studies labour relations at Memorial University, pegs the arrangement as a classic example of what's called the core-periphery model, wherein "core" employees see wages and benefits far exceeding those on the outskirts.

In recent decades, that labour model has expanded to the public sector, perhaps as an operational necessity, he said.

"The issue nowadays is that so many peripheral workers get tangibly poorer," said Cooke, with corporations eager to cut labour costs while unions have been more likely to negotiate on behalf of core workers.

In the public sector, he said, the arrangement is acutely noticeable in education systems, with substitutes and sessional lecturers fetching less per hour than permanent employees.

Demand for the postal service is higher than ever, but some of the Crown corporation's key workers are making minimum wage. (Canada Post)

Cooke says some Scandinavian countries have attempted to curb the trend by prohibiting pay disparity between permanent and contract workers.

But the question then becomes, "What would a strategic employer do to work around it?" he said. "I don't think regulations would work."

Dyer, for his part, believes organizing retail workers who perform postal service duties is the only path toward pay parity. The retail model works too well for everyone else involved, supplying retail partners with foot traffic and fee payments, and postal service customers with convenience.

But organizing under the CUPW umbrella is a risk that many people, facing the prospect of unemployment, are not willing to take.

"The fight is gone, I think, with some people," he said.

"They're fearful."

