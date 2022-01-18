Omicron and winter weather have Canada Post working hard to keep up in N.L.

A Canada Post union leader in St. John's says postal employees are working hard to keep mail on time despite winter weather and COVID-19-positive co-workers.

Craig Dyer, president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers' St. John's local, said there have been delays in mail delivery but measures have been taken to keep letters and packages moving.

"There have been some small delays. We have Identified nine postal workers in the St. John's metro area that have tested positive, and of course what comes with that is other people following public health measures and isolating until they get a test," said Dyer.

Several carriers at a post office outside the metro area had to self-isolate after one tested positive, said Dyer, causing a delay of one day.

He said mail was also slowed down after there was a problem with one of Canada Post's transportation grids, where a driver tested positive.

"Canada Post has relief letter carriers, on-call relief workers for those that deliver to your door, and they have a relief force for those that process the mail and they are utilizing an awful lot of temporary workers and they got it cleared up."

Dyer says winter weather is causing more of a problem than COVID-19.

"Of course Mother Nature is having a huge impact. On the west coast of Newfoundland we lost a road and Toronto had a huge snowstorm. So we expect delays there," he said.

A lot of parcels come through British Columbia, which has had many road closures, he said, and Canada's East Coast has had a lot of windy weather recently.

"So if the ferries are tied up that causes delays," he said.

Dyer says special COVID-19 cleaners have kept the mail moving at Canada Post's facility on Kenmount Road in St. John's (Mark Quinn/CBC )

Dyer credited special Canada Post cleaning staff for keeping the mail moving through the St. John's processing centre.

"We have additional cleaners that we call COVID cleaners. These are the real rock stars and heroes that are keeping the mail processed here at 98 Kenmount Road," he said.

Canada Post implementing contingency plans: statement

In a statement, Canada Post acknowledged the effect of the Omicron variant on staffing.

"We're responding by implementing contingency plans where necessary and adjusting our operations to serve Canadians. This situation is fluid across the country and customers may experience delays over the next few weeks," says the statement.

"We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our people and the communities we serve. In addition to our mandatory vaccination practice, we're continuing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols in the workplace."

COVID-19 taking a toll: Dyer

Dyer says postal workers have had a difficult couple of years. He hopes Omicron won't force the same shutdown of postal facilities that happened when the pandemic was declared in 2020.

"When we first started this our postal facility was closed for days, so they are getting better with the cleaning regimen," he said.

