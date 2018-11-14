Canada Post workers back on the picket line in Newfoundland

Canada Post workers at the main sorting station on Kenmount Road in St. John's are out in the wet snow Wednesday morning to stand on the picket line.

The strike began Tuesday at about 7 p.m. and affect workers in St. John's, Clarenville and 28 satellite offices across the Avalon.

It's part of a national Canadian Union of Postal Workers rotating strike, which has so far affected many major cities in the country, including Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto.

Todd Murray is one of the Canada Post workers striking outside the main sorting station on Kenmount Road in St. John's Wednesday morning. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The strikes first hit the province in early November, when hundreds of Canada Post employees across the Avalon walked out of their jobs for about a day.

The union wants Canada Post to provide greater job security through the creation of more full-time positions, arguing that temporary workers are consistently paid less, have no guaranteed hours, and have no access to health or dental benefits.

The strike in St. John's is part of a national CUPW rotating strike effort. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The federal government named a special mediator in late October in hopes of ending the rotating walkouts. But union negotiators say there was little progress during the 2½​ weeks that a special mediator was assigned to the dispute.

With files from Fred Hutton

