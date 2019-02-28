Gold and bronze medals for N.L. athletes at Canada Winter Games
Melanie Taylor wins gold in Special Olympics figure skating; Emma Mullett takes bronze in judo
Team Newfoundland and Labrador is celebrating two medal wins at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta., so far this week.
Melanie Taylor topped her fellow figure skaters, taking home the gold medal in Special Olympics Level II singles figure skating.
Taylor, 30, is from Conception Bay South, and had previously won the bronze medal at the Special Olympic Canada Winter Games in Corner Brook.
Our Hockey team with gold medalist Melanie Taylor! 🥇⛸🏒<br><br>Can’t find a more supportive group than Team NL! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoTeamNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoTeamNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gold?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CGHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CGHockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CGFigureSkating?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CGFigureSkating</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWG2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWG2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsOurMoment?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsOurMoment</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HkyNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HkyNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SkateCanada_NL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SkateCanada_NL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SkateCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SkateCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/2019CanadaGames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@2019CanadaGames</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SportCanada_EN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SportCanada_EN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadaGames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadaGames</a> <a href="https://t.co/HCf7Jetfm4">pic.twitter.com/HCf7Jetfm4</a>—@teamnl
Melanie Taylor, <a href="https://twitter.com/teamnl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@teamnl</a> , wins gold in the SO Figure Skating. You have made us all so proud. Congrats Melanie.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadaGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadaGames</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/figureskating?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#figureskating</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/CSSD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cssd</a> <a href="https://t.co/aMgJSXzaBp">pic.twitter.com/aMgJSXzaBp</a>—@wattsie1964
Emma Mullett, 15, from St. John's, also took home a bronze medal in judo on Wednesday.
Team N.L.'s Natalie Freake placed fifth in that judo event.
The Canada Games started on Feb. 15, and end this Sunday.
