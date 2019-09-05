Packing lunches — perhaps the most stressful part of back-to-school season

For the Ryan kids, summer meant no school for two months. For their mother, Valerie, it meant a break from packing lunches.

It's a stressful thing for many parents — how do you ensure your kids are eating healthy when you aren't there?

"At school, you've gotta trust that they're going to eat what's in their lunch bag," said Ryan, a teacher as well as a mother of three.

Then there's the pressure from social media. Parents talk all the time, and share pictures of their kids' lunches. It can all be a bit daunting.

"We talk about it all the time," Ryan said. "I've probably had the discussion three or four times this summer.… You see all the Pinterest pictures with the cute little lunches and the neat things. People really do talk about it."

What about the new food guide?

Tara Antle knows all about it.

She's a nutritionist in St. John's, and starts getting clients early in the summer that are looking ahead to September.

"There's so many lists of foods not to bring to school, that sometimes it's nice to know what to bring to school," she said.

St. John's nutritionist Tara Antle starts getting clients ready for school lunches early in the summer. (CBC)

On top of the same pressure parents face every year, there's also a new Canada Food Guide this year. It calls for half your dinner plate to consist of fruits and vegetables, a quarter protein and a quarter whole grain foods.

Served up on a plate it looks easy enough, but how easy is it to work that into a packed lunch?

"Some of the big changes is that they're going with more raw, natural foods," Antle said. "I think traditionally if you saw a bento box laid out, we'd put half as starch, and then a little bit of veggie and a little bit of protein. So it's just rearranging the portions."

In a school lunch prepared by Antle, the portions are divided, with fresh veggies making half the meal, with one-quarter protein and one-quarter starch. (Zach Goudie, CBC)

But as every parent knows, there's a difference between what kids know they should eat, and what they want to eat.

When asked what their favourite food was to find in their lunch box, Allie, 9, said, "A cookie." When asked about their least favourite, they all agreed: "Asparagus is the most gross thing!" said Katie, who started Grade 2 this year.

No room for fussy eaters in this family. Katie, 7, James, 11, and Allie, 9, are fine with just about anything in their lunch bags … except asparagus. (Danny Arsenault, CBC)

Eating habits grow at home

There's also the issue of what you can bring to school that won't trigger somebody's allergies, Ryan said.

"We do try to have a little more plant-based, but that's really tricky in schools because you can't have nuts and you can't have peanut butter," she said. "So you've got to be aware of that. Even soy butter is not allowed in school."

The provincial government is making a push to keep kids healthier in schools this year, piloting a new set of food guidelines in 11 schools around Newfoundland and Labrador. The changes will be made districtwide next fall.

Antle said it's important to remember healthy eating starts at home. When she gets new clients each summer, she stress the importance of improving kids' habits before the school year begins.

"It actually made for an easier transition going back into the school year in September."

