Newfoundland's unpredictable summer weather meant a bumper crop for strawberry season

Phillip Thornley says his Campbellton Berry Farm had a great crop of strawberries this year. (Campbellton Berry Farm)

Despite June's dreary weather and July's scorching heat, strawberries thrived this summer in Newfoundland.

Memorial University Botanical Gardens horticulturalist Todd Boland said strawberries had a banner year because warm weather speeds up the ripening process, allowing photosynthesis to happen faster,

"I would say that the heat in that case probably did result in a little bit more even, and quicker, ripening of the berries," he told CBC News. "Therefore the faster the fruit can start to ripen."

Strawberries are a herbaceous perennial, he said, so temperature has an impact on them.

Even though June was cool, there was no late frost — which would have meant a diminished crop, he explained.

"If you get a late frost, it can really knock back your berry production. But apparently, it seems like there was no late frost this year, even though June was cold."

Todd Boland, a horticulturist with Memorial University's Botanical Garden, says warmer weather this summer helped speed up the ripening process. (Submitted by Todd Boland)

Some crops are cyclical, and that means one year's bumper crop could mean a poor harvest next year.

"Strawberries are pretty even. Every year, strawberries usually grow pretty good and they will produce flower buds every single year. The biggest detriment to them is that the weather's too dry. That can result in a lower fruit production."

As well, a late spring frost means the early flowers will be lost and then plants will have to try to produce a second crop.

Thornley says strawberries grew by the bucketfuls in July. (Submitted by Phillip Thornley)

Berry farmer Phillip Thornley saw just how well the heat treated his crops.

He said July's heat across Newfoundland was a boon to the growing season and resulted in a bountiful strawberry crop this summer.

Thornley operates Campbellton Berry Farm in Notre Dame Bay, which has a U-pick spot, where people can pay to wander his field and pick their own buckets of fruit.

"There are some benefits to all this heat and that is that it's brought the crop on in a rush, Thornley told CBC News in an interview last month. "And it makes the picking very, very easy. and the strawberry plants had the reserves to do that during all that cold wet weather we had earlier on."

Strawberries grew by the bucketfuls over the course of July, concentrated in a short amount of time.

Thornley said he'd pick as many strawberries as he can, though it's likely some will be spoiled. He said some berries will be sold as wine berries and many are made into jam.

"Whatever is so-called wasted, it is not actually wasted. That will go into the soil. And some of it will feed to our animals, our sheep and goats in the petting farm and pigs. They just love strawberries," he said.

"So even if they're, you know, a little bit spoiled or got bird holes in them, there is a way to use them. So really it's zero waste as far as we're concerned. It's just a matter of finding a use for them at each stage of their decomposition."