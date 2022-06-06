House fire kills 2 in Campbellton: RCMP

The RCMP says two people died in a house fire in Campbellton on Saturday. (CBC)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say two people died in a house fire in Campbellton,on Newfoundland's north coast, on Saturday.

In a press release Monday afternoon, the police force said they were called by a neighbour who was checking in on the elderly couple who lived in the home.

Police say a fire, which appeared to have gone out on its own, started inside the home. The couple, both in their 80s, were found dead inside.

The RCMP said its forensic identification services unit responded to the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are also investigating.

