Campaign blunders, frivolous announcements raising eyebrows in election lead-up

Political announcements are expected in the week before a provincial vote — but two separate events from two of Newfoundland and Labrador's election contenders raised eyebrows on the campaign trail Friday.

The incumbent Liberal candidate for Gander, John Haggie, called the media to a conference in St. John's to "reassure" voters that the already-confirmed Waterford Hospital replacement will go ahead as planned, if the Liberals form a government.

"So it's nothing new in terms of an announcement or ... timeline change? You just want people to know this is going to go ahead?" asked CBC's Katie Breen.

"Yes," Haggie replied.

"One of the challenges we've had on the doors is, people are hearing contrary rumours and stories. I just want to go out there and allay the fears I've heard generated. So I stopped my door to door [and] came in here."

Meanwhile, PC Leader Ches Crosbie summoned reporters to Confederation Building, only to be told by staff there that everyone had to leave.

It wasn't until over an hour later that Crosbie re-appeared at Tory headquarters to make his short statement — that the PC candidate for Cartwright–L'Anse au Clair would no longer be accepted as a member of the party following a CBC News report on his anti-abortion and anti-gay marriage beliefs.

Now waiting outside the PC headquarters. An hour and 15 minutes later. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> —@arianakelland PC Leader Ches Crosbie arrives for media availability. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/xNjV8W9xWl">pic.twitter.com/xNjV8W9xWl</a> —@arianakelland

Crosbie took the time to defend his party and then point fingers at opponents in a scrum with reporters.

"Don't forget now, there are people in the Liberal party running as candidates who expressed those kinds of opinions," he said.

"It's not just a PC issue."

Booted from Confederation Building

The Executive Council, which manages the House of Assembly building, told CBC News that "there was no request from the Progressive Conservative Party to book the main lobby for their political news conference.

"Executive Council became aware of the news conference once media arrived and notified building security that they were here to cover Mr. Crosbie's announcement," the statement continued.

The spokesperson said there's an "established process" to book the lobby for any event — the same space Liberal Leader Dwight Ball used to announce the May 16 election last month.

Liberal Leader Dwight Ball took the podium at Confederation Building to announce the writ had been dropped and the campaign was beginning. (CBC)

The continued array of media notices follows an intense onslaught of announcements by the Liberal party just before Ball set the election date.

The electoral office has strict guidelines on political advertising, including commercials on TV and radio, print ads and notices, as well as signs and banners.

News reports generally aren't considered advertising, according to the Elections NL website.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador