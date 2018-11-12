Newfoundland woman searching for missing family in California wildfire

A woman in Lewisporte is posting pictures online of her uncle and his wife, hoping someone might know where they are after the deadliest wildfire in California's history tore through their hometown.

Megan Janes says her uncle, Randy Dodge, and his wife, Paula, are among the 200-plus missing people in what's been dubbed the Camp Fire.

Authorities in California say at least 29 people have been killed and nearly the entire town of Paradise, CA, has been destroyed since the fire began raging on Nov. 8.

"At this point, I think my family doesn't know what to hope for," Janes said. "We all trust in God at this point. His house is burned down. We had two welfare checks at the house. There was no body found but his vehicle was there."

My heart hurts. I don't know what else to do. Here is my last tweet for the next couple hours I need to sleep and cry. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CampFireJamesWoods?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CampFireJamesWoods</a> randy and Paula dodge. My family needs peace. Thank you to the station that called me. Just PRAY. Please. <a href="https://t.co/qerhrzLoZ9">pic.twitter.com/qerhrzLoZ9</a> —@meganhomerjanes

Janes is a dual-citizen of American and Canada, with her mother moving from New York to Newfoundland.

Her uncle lives in Paradise, where more than 6,000 houses have been destroyed by the fire, fuelled by strong winds and dry weather.

If they can't call, maybe someone saw their face - Megan Janes

The entire town of 27,000 people was ordered to evacuate. Authorities say some of the dead were found burned in their cars, trying to flee from the fire.

According to Janes, some of those bodies were found near her uncle's house.

Sheriff's deputies recover the remains of a victim of the Camp Fire on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Noah Berger/The Associated Press)

After posting about their plight on social media, she began getting offers for help from around the world.

"I've got a woman in California who is actually calling all the shelters for me," she said, crying. "It's just really touching to see the whole world connect to try and help find missing people."

Janes hopes her uncle and his wife are in a position where they are safe but unable to access a phone. As the hours tick by she's growing more and more concerned.

"If they can't call, maybe someone saw their face," she said. "I haven't slept hardly at all in days. I'm doing everything I can."

