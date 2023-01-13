Police say man who died in Campbellton fire was responsible for preceding crimes

Police say a 40-year-old man found dead inside a Campbellton home was the only one responsible for the chaotic chain of events that led up to his death.

The RCMP said they reached that conclusion after consultation with the chief medical examiner and through their own investigation.

The bizarre sequence kicked off with a car crash in the small central Newfoundland town in the early hours of Saturday morning. Then a woman reported that a man came to her house and forced his way inside, assaulting her in the process. Police say she ran to a neighbour's house to get help just after 2:30 a.m., and they returned to find her house and vehicle on fire.

Police say firefighters found a dead body on the upper floor of the home. Police are now saying the dead man was the one who forced his way inside. They believe he was also responsible for the car crash, and setting the home and vehicle on fire.

The RCMP says they don't believe there is any risk to public safety. Cpl. Jolene Garland had previously said there was no obvious connection between the dead man and the homeowner but police were investigating.

