Man dead following crash, home invasion and fires in central Newfoundland

A man is dead and police are investigating after a vehicle crash, a home invasion and a pair of fires in Campbellton, N.L., early Saturday.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, RCMP say its officers were notified of a single-vehicle crash and a home invasion along Route 340 in the central Newfoundland community.

Police say the vehicle crashed near the home. They say a man knocked on the door, forced his way inside and assaulted a person.

The assault victim ran out to get help, returning to find that the upper level of the home and a vehicle parked in the driveway had been set on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fires and found a man dead in the upstairs of the home.

The man was not a resident of the home, according to the police statement.

Several RCMP units, including major crimes, are investigating the incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also engaged in the investigation.

The RCMP say there is no risk to public safety, but an increased police presence is expected in the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

