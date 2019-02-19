The death of Calvin Kenny, from Fermeuse, N.L., is being investigated as a homicide, police confirmed Tuesday.

Kenny, 27, was serving a 12½-year sentence at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., for the 2016 death of Steven Miller.

RCMP were called to the prison on Monday just before 10:30 a.m., after Kenny was found "badly injured in his cell," according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The Major Crimes unit is taking over the investigation, and an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

Family confirmed to CBC News Monday night that Kenny had died while in prison.

"My heart is broken," wrote Kayla Grace, Kenny's sister, in a post on Facebook.

Kenny was one of four men charged in the death of Steven Miller in Conception Bay South back in 2016.

He and Chesley Lucas were originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Paul Connolly was also initially charged with first-degree murder, but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Kyle Morgan pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to Miller's killing.

Back in 2017, Kenny was awaiting sentencing at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's.

He spoke to CBC News at the time, criticizing the state of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest, and oldest, jail, saying inmates leave HMP "far worse off" then when they go in.

