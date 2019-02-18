Calvin Kenny, 27, in prison for manslaughter, has died, family says

The family of a Fermeuse, N.L., man in prison for manslaughter and arson say he has died.

Calvin Kenny, 27, was serving a 12½-year sentence at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., for the 2016 death of Steven Miller.

On Monday night, his sister posted on Facebook that Kenny had died.

"My heart is broken," wrote Kayla Grace in her post. Grace, who included a poem she said Kenny wrote for their mother, said the family does not yet know the details of Kenny's death.

"Our family has to go on without a brother, son, grandson…and his little boy never gets to hug his father. PLEASE, do not even touch a drug... if any of my little cousins read this... don't even think twice. It ruins lives," she wrote. "I could tell Calvin wanted to change and be better every time we talked on the phone he made promises. If we can change someone else's future or save someone else's life, this post is worth it."

Kenny's mother also posted pictures of him on Facebook.

"Life can change in a blink of an eye we talked last night and had a laugh today he is gone," she wrote.

CBC asked the Correctional Service of Canada for comment late Monday night. CSC did not immediately respond.

In 2017, Kenny, then in Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's awaiting sentencing, criticized conditions at Newfoundland and Labrador's largest jail, told CBC that inmates leave HMP "far worse off" than when they go in.

"I want to get this done. I want to go back to the Southern Shore with my family," he told CBC in 2017. "I got my life messed up beyond recognition. I got to fix it. But I have to do the time that's handed to me."

