Youth charged with unlawful possession of cannabis near Calvert

A youth has been charged with possession of cannabis under Canada's new marijuana laws.

Ferryland RCMP say they stopped a speeding vehicle on Route 10 near Calvert around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the driver, a youth, was found in possession of cannabis.

He's been charged with speeding and possession of cannabis while under 19 years of age, the legal age to buy recreational cannabis in Newfoundland and Labrador.

