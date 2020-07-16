Calling all kids! Send us the news from your neighbourhood

Calling all kids! Do you have a knack for telling stories? Think you might like to try your hand at reporting? We want you to send us a short video about what's happening in your neck of the woods, and you could be featured on CBC N.L.

We want to hear from kids with great stories to share in a new feature, called On Your Street. (CBC N.L.)

We're starting a new feature, called On Your Street. Did you see a moose in your yard? Do you have new neighbours? Did you do a good deed this summer? Did you grow something in the garden? Maybe you are an expert skateboarder and have tips to share! Whatever your story is, tell us about it! Grab an adult, a phone and start recording.

Submit your video by clicking this link and filling out the form.

Here are a few tips for creating your report:

Try to keep your video under a minute long.

Ask your parent (or whoever is recording) to hold the phone horizontally — in landscape mode, not portrait mode.

If it's a visual story, show and tell! (For example, if you're talking about your new bike, or a new crop in the garden, let's see it!)

Be sure you introduce yourself and tell us where you're reporting from. And don't forget your signoff! Example: "This is _______ reporting from ______. Back to you, CBC!

Have fun!

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador