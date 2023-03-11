This St. John's band's origin story is rooted in tragedy

St. John's band Caller Caller formed as part of Christopher Hibbs's healing journey, after his sister was murdered in 2013. Clockwise from back left: Christopher Hibbs, Dylan Billard, Luke Fowler and Kyle O'Connell. (Submitted by Christopher Hibbs)

Tragedy has an afterlife, and for Christopher Hibbs it was music that helped pull him out of the spiral that came after his sister was killed.

Hibbs and his friend Luke Fowler are half of the new St. John's band Caller Caller.

They formed as part of Hibbs's healing journey, after his sister was murdered in 2013 — and they're set to play their first show Saturday night.

