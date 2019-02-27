Can't get around? N.L. government calling for ideas to change that

If you're having trouble getting to appointments, bowling nights or even the grocery store, the provincial government wants to help you — help them — figure out how to fix that.

Newfoundland and Labrador officials called for proposals from communities across the province Tuesday. They're looking to fund programs aimed at seniors, people with mobility issues, or anyone else in need of a ride.

Lisa Dempster, minister of children, seniors and social development, said the request made sense as a way to survey what communities need and foster creative solutions, rather than handing down transportation programs from on high.

She stressed that proposals needn't be complicated, and might rely in part on donations and volunteerism.

Minister Lisa Dempster thinks she'll get better ideas from people in communities themselves. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"You might have an elderly person that would donate their vehicle because they would no longer drive, and then other people would offer to drive it for certain hours," Dempster said. "And we just need to step in with a little bit of support and help them coordinate things like that."

Barriers to adequate transportation, she added, include more than just age or mobility: some people may live in small communities without the ability to drive or the income to afford a car.

Linda Oldford, chair of the provincial advisory council for aging and seniors, said nobody should panic about the government's challenge. It doesn't have to be complicated.

"It's not rocket science. It might just be a small bus that goes once a week to help with doctor's appointments, to help pick up groceries," Oldford said.

$100K grants

Something as simple as a donated van with a network of volunteer drivers could make a big difference, she added, warning of the impacts of being stuck and alone.

"It could mean that a person would be in total isolation at home, particularly if they don't have a partner who still drives," she said.

Municipalities, non-profits and Indigenous governments can apply for grants of up to $100,000, Dempster said. Officials will look for proposals that include an emphasis on volunteer involvement and sustainability.

The deadline to apply is March 19.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador